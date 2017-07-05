Iran-EEU economic talks held in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Iran, Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) economic talks was held with the attendance of Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan and Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mojtaba Khosro Taj in Yerevan.

During the Wednesday meeting, Khosro Taj and Head of Eurasian Economic Union Veronica Nikishina presented reports on promoting cooperation.

Both sides also reviewed maintaining cooperation in different fields and preferential agreement between Iran and EEU.

Addressing the meeting, Gabrielyan pointed to the three-year-old tariff of the preferential agreement and its positive impact on mutual capabilities, saying that cooperation will lead to developing relations.

In the wake of President Hassan Rouhani trip to Yerevan in December 2016 and his negotiations with Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan, grounds have been provided for developing cooperation between the two countries, IRNA reports.

Armenia as the only Eurasian Economic Union member state which has land border with Iran, together with Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan has planned to create a free trade zone.