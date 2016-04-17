Iran, EU sign MoUs on research

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian officials and visiting European Union delegation headed by European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini signed various memoranda of understanding for cooperation on research on Saturday.

Iran's participation in the EU Horizon 2020 framework program, with its 80 billion euro budget for the years 2014-2020 was also discussed between Iranian and EU officials.

Iranian and European officials underlined formation of a task group for boost of cooperation.

Renewable energies, peaceful nuclear issue, risk management, urban planning, earthquake engineering, climate change, water resources, food security, agriculture economy, and health were topics of cooperation agreements reached between Iranian and European officials.

Mogherini was in Tehran on Saturday at the head of a large delegation of EU officials to visit Iran in years. The two sides announced a string of joint projects-from the energy sector to migration and joint research work-in a bid to broaden bilateral relationship that was long restricted by the dispute over Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Source: IRNA