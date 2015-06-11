Iran, EU, US hold trilateral nuclear talks in Vienna

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - On the second day of a new round of nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers to finalize the text of a long-awaited deal on Iran's nuclear energy program, a meeting was held between Iranian negotiators and those of the EU and the US in Austria's capital of Vienna.

In the trilateral meeting that started on Thursday morning local time, Iranian negotiators Seyed Abbas Araqchi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi held talks with US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman and the European Union's deputy secretary general for the external action service, Helga Maria Schmid.

The EU coordinates diplomacy with Iran on behalf of the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Iranian negotiating team and P5+1 negotiators held two rounds of talks in Vienna on Wednesday. Deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the six world powers are also to hold talks on Friday, IRNA informs.

In this round, negotiators are trying to reach a comprehensive text of a final deal that covers the points about which the two sides disagree.

On the first day of this round, expected to run until Friday, the Iranian deputy foreign ministers held a meeting with the Schmid in a bid to resume drafting the text of a final deal on Tehran's peaceful nuclear program ahead of a self-imposed deadline of June 30.

Iran and the G5+1 (also known as the P5+1 or E3+3) are in talks to hammer out a lasting accord that would end more than a decade of impasse over Tehran's peaceful nuclear program.

On April 2, the two sides reached a framework nuclear agreement in Lausanne, Switzerland, with both sides committed to push for a final deal until the end of June.