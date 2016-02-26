Iran, EurAsia discuss bilateral trade ties

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Iranian Ambassador to Russia met EurAsia economic alliance's new trade minister discussed bilateral trade and economic ties.

Mehdi Sanayee and Veronica Nikishina underlined the need for broadening of bilateral ties between Iran and EurAsia.

Ms. Nikishina in a meeting with Sanayee pointed to Iran's role and status in the region, and called for the expansion of trade and economic relations as well as expediting the trend of singing of free trade agreement between Iran and the EurAsia economic alliance.

The EurAsia economic alliance is comprised of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

The commencement of EurAsia's economic alliance will create a big market within the regulations framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO) which in turn will improve trade exchanges among its members and provide the member-states with a lot of facilities, IRNA reports.