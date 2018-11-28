Iran, Europe agree on boosting nuclear cooperation

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran and Europe stressed the need for promoting peaceful nuclear cooperation within the framework of JCPOA, IRNA reports.

In a statement at the end of a two-day Seminar on Nuclear Cooperation in Belgium on Tuesday, they called for continued collaboration in the field of nuclear energy.

The statement said that the third high-level seminar on Iran-EU nuclear cooperation was held in Brussels from November 26-27.

The seminar is a platform to pursue discussions of the two earlier events.

Referring to presence of officials, including Secretary General of European External Action Service Helga Schmid, deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi and Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi, the statement said that senior representatives of Joint Research Center and international cooperation and innovation and research divisions of European Commission presented a report on the measures taken on enforcement of Annex III of JCPOA.