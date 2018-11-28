EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:22, 28 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Iran, Europe agree on boosting nuclear cooperation

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran and Europe stressed the need for promoting peaceful nuclear cooperation within the framework of JCPOA, IRNA reports. 

    In a statement at the end of a two-day Seminar on Nuclear Cooperation in Belgium on Tuesday, they called for continued collaboration in the field of nuclear energy.

    The statement said that the third high-level seminar on Iran-EU nuclear cooperation was held in Brussels from November 26-27.

    The seminar is a platform to pursue discussions of the two earlier events.

    Referring to presence of officials, including Secretary General of European External Action Service Helga Schmid, deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi and Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi, the statement said that senior representatives of Joint Research Center and international cooperation and innovation and research divisions of European Commission presented a report on the measures taken on enforcement of Annex III of JCPOA.

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!