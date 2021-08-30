Iran export to Central Asia equals pre-pandemic figures

MASHHAD. KAZINFORM A transportation official has announced that despite COVID-19 adverse impacts on transit as preemptive measures, the amount of Iran’s exports to Central Asia currently equals the pre-pandemic figures.

Director-General of Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization Javad Hedayati made the announcement in an interview with IRNA here in northeast of the country on Sunday evening, IRNA reports.

Visiting Sarakhs, Lotfaban and Bajgiran which are Iran’s border crossings with Turkmenistan in northeast of the country, Hedayati said statistics show an increase in Iran’s exports during the first five months of the Iranian year started on March 21.

Also, transportation from southern Iranian ports to Central Asia has grown by 30 percent growth during the period compared with the previous year, the official added.

Due to importance of trade exchange between Iran and Central Asia via Turkmenistan border, problems in this regard are to be solved through talks, he noted.

In line with those talks, a video conference will be held with participation of Iranian and Turkmen officials in coming days, he underlined.

According to remarks made by provincial officials at Razavi Khorasan, if security is ensured in north Afghanistan, development of KTAI corridor between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Iran will be expected.

Razavi Khorasan Province in northeast of Iran has not only border crossings with Turkmenistan but with Afghanistan through Dogharoun.

Most of Iran’s provincial land borders with Turkmenistan closed after the coronavirus breakout in December 2019.

Meanwhile, the borders opened gradually after following the health protocols.

Coronavirus has killed over 4,500,000 worldwide since its outbreak.