Iran exports 2.7mbd in May

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran exported 2.7 million barrels a day of crude oil and gas condensates in May.

According to the report of Petroleum Ministry website on Saturday, in May Iran exported around 300,000 barrels of gas condensates and around 2.4 million barrels a day of crude oil, IRNA reports.

Iran's export of crude oil in May is over average, because of repairing domestic refineries.

Over last year (1396) Iran exported 2.115 million barrels a day crude oil on an average basis.

Export of gas condensates will reach around 200,000 barrels a day by joining the grid of third phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery.

Implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and unfreezing export of equipment accelerated construction process of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR).

Now, more than 350,000 barrels of gas condensates are being consumed domestically and Borzouyeh Petrochemical and PGSR are among the largest consumers of gas condensates in Iran.