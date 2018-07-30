Iran exports $2.8bn of minerals in 3 months

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran exported some $2.839 billion dollars of mineral products in the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2018-June 22), according to the latest statistics released by Iran's Customs Administration.

The figure shows 16% growth compared to figures from the same period last year.

Steel and steel products witnessed the most increase in the mentioned period.

With more than $1.342 billion dollars of exports, steel products registered a 63% increase, IRNA reports.