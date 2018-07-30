16:15, 30 July 2018 | GMT +6
Iran exports $2.8bn of minerals in 3 months
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran exported some $2.839 billion dollars of mineral products in the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2018-June 22), according to the latest statistics released by Iran's Customs Administration.
The figure shows 16% growth compared to figures from the same period last year.
Steel and steel products witnessed the most increase in the mentioned period.
With more than $1.342 billion dollars of exports, steel products registered a 63% increase, IRNA reports.