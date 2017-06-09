Iran FM: Kazakhstan’s role in Iran nuclear negotiations is high

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Astana to attend the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Iran has observer status, the Kazakh MFA press service reports.

Kairat Abdrakhmanov offered his condolences to the Iranian counterpart for the terrorist attack occurred in Tehran on June 7. "That barbaric attack once again reminded all of us of the need to join together in efforts against terrorism", the Kazakh minister said.



The foreign ministers discussed the preparation for the first Summit on Science and Technologies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be held in Astana on September 10-11, as well as the joint diplomatic efforts for resolving the Syrian crisis within the Astana process. They also considered the progress made in drafting the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.



As Mr. Javad Zarif noted, Iran is committed to strengthening the diversified partnership with Kazakhstan both at bilateral and multilateral levels. He says that Tehran highly appreciates President Nursultan Nazarbayev's peace-making initiatives in the Islamic World and Kazakhstan's role in the negotiations for the nuclear program of Iran.

The diplomat congratulated Astana for the forthcoming opening of Expo 2017 International Exhibition.