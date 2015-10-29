TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham said on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif will attend Syria peace talks dubbed 'Vienna II' on Friday.

Afkham said Zarif will participate in the meeting along with a high-ranking diplomatic delegation per an invitation extended to the Islamic Republic of Iran for the purpose.

She said the Iranian, Russian and European Union delegations will hold talks on variety of regional and other issues on the sidelines of the meeting.

She went on to say that Iranian and US delegations may hold a coordination session on the sidelines of the Syria meeting to discuss nuclear issues and implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Source: IRNA