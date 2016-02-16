Iran futsal team remains 6th in world rankings, Kazakhstan 9th

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran remained sixth among world futsal teams, based on the latest world rankings.

With 1,613 points, Iran also continues to be the best Asian futsal team above Japan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Australia ranking from second to fifth respectively.

In world rankings, Spain, Brazil and Russia landed on the first to third spots respectively with 1,948, 1,919 and 1,760 points.

Kazakhstan, defeated titleholder Italy in EUFA Futsal Championship last week, taking a record 6 steps upward to land in the ninth place, IRNA reports.