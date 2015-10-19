Iran, G5+1 to hold first joint meeting for executing JCPOA in Vienna

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Iranian deputy foreign ministers Seyed Abbas Araqchi, Majid Takht Ravanchi and Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) will arrive in Vienna on Monday to attend a joint commission meeting with the representatives of the Group 5+1 on JCPOA.

An informed source at the Iranian embassy in Vienna said the first meeting of the joint commission will start at Vienna's Coburg Hotel at 11:00 a.m. local time and it will last three hours.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that Iran will enforce the Additional Protocol voluntarily and temporarily once the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) goes into effect.

"On 18 October 2015, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency was informed by the Islamic Republic of Iran that, effective on Implementation Day of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran will provisionally apply the Additional Protocol to its Safeguards Agreement, pending its ratification by the Majlis (Parliament), and will fully implement the modified code 3.1 of the Subsidiary Arrangements to its Safeguards Agreement," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced in a statement on Sunday.

The notification by Iran came on the so-called "adoption day" for the nuclear deal, which came 90 days after Tehran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) reached a conclusion over the text of the JCPOA, the comprehensive 159-page deal on Tehran's nuclear energy program.

The agreement would terminate all nuclear-related sanctions imposed on Iran after coming into force, according to IRNA .

The Iranian parliament on Tuesday voted to pass the details of a motion to implement the nuclear agreement.

The bill allows the administration to voluntarily implement its July 14 nuclear agreement with the world powers under certain conditions.

The Additional Protocol allows reinforced and unannounced inspections of a country's nuclear facilities by the IAEA and requires that information be provided on all activities regarding the nuclear fuel cycle.

Iran, a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), voluntarily implemented the additional protocol between 2003 and 2005, but ceased to apply it after its nuclear case was sent to the United Nations Security Council.