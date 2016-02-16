Iran, Germany to establish joint venture shipping lines

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and German shipping company PWL signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding on setting up joint venture shipping lines.

According to IRISL public relations department, the MoU was signed during the recent visit of IRISL managing director to Hamburg, in Germany and the officials of the PWL shipping lines.

Based on the new MoU, IRISL will be benefited from a number of services in the ports of countries in north Europe such as Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The MoU will be implemented from early March.

Source: IRNA