Iran imports over 146m doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration for technical affairs said here on Sunday that with the arrival of the 79th batch of COVID-19 vaccines, Iran has so far imported over 146 million doses, IRNA reports.

Speaking to IRNA, Mehrdad Jamali-Arvanaqi further reiterated that Iran has imported 146,246,308 doses of coronavirus vaccines.

He said that all the imported vaccines have arrived in Iran in direct frights and then delivered to the concerned Health Ministry officials.

Iran started public vaccinating the people a year after the outspread of the virus in the country in winter of 2121.

During the past nine months 16 batches of Russian Sputnik vaccines, including 3,313,600 doses, three batches of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan, including 2,911,810 doses, two batches of COVAX vaccines including 1,700,800 doses, a batch of COVX vaccines from Italy, including 1,452,000 doses, three batches of AstraZeneca vaccines from Russian inclusive of 2,358,600 doses, a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Netherlands, including1,442,000 doses, a batch of Baharat vaccines including 125,000 doses, three batches of AstraZeneca vaccines from Austria, including 1,000,000 doses, a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from Poland inclusive of 1,000,000 vaccines, and a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from Greece including 150,000 vaccines have been imported in Iran altogether.