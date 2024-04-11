Iran inaugurates major biomass power plant

Iran on Thursday inaugurated the country's largest concentrated biomass power plant that runs on biogas, Xinhua reports.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Tehran, was attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian. Alongside the power plant, water and wastewater projects totaling 283.33 million U.S. dollars were also initiated.

The 7.2-megawatt plant, adjacent to a wastewater treatment facility in western Tehran, is expected to produce 50 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. This initiative will cut fuel consumption at the treatment facility by utilizing the generated heat to increase the temperature in anaerobic digestion tanks, the report said.

This plant is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 225,000 tonnes and natural gas usage by 24 million cubic meters annually, according to the IRNA report.

Biogas, a renewable energy source, is produced through the anaerobic digestion of organic materials such as food scraps and waste, in the absence of oxygen.