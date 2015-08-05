Iran, Italy plan long-term trade ties - Zarif

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif said trade relations with Italy is more than normal level and both countries are planning balanced and long-term trade and economic relations, Irna reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday with visiting Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni who arrived here with Minister of Economic Development Federica Guidi heading a team of senior directors of the industries sector and state-run and private economic enterprises.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and consulted on regional crises and international issues.

Zarif told his Italian counterpart the Iranian nation is very vigilant and sensitive about complete execution of the nulcear deal by the negotiations parties.

He elaborated Iran's policy on strengthening of ties with neighboring and regional countries and on joint action for settlement of crises and establishment of stability and security.

'Instability, insecurity, terrorism and extremism are contrary to the interests of all regional countries,' he added.

Gentiloni expressed his country's determination for raising the level of contacts between Iran and Italy based on the new round of cooperation and said he was helpful that the nuclear deal will prove to be a successful case in the settlement of disputed issues.

He also expressed the hope that continued bilateral cooperation, contacts, and consultation on various issues can be effective on bolstering regional and international stability.

Also building on the proper traditional ties between Iran and Italy, both sides agreed on the necessity of adopting long-term relations and diversifying the areas of cooperation.

Exchange of parliamentary and judiciary delegations, and negotiations on narcotics, human rights, organized crime as well as cultural and educational issues, were discussed by the two ministers, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.