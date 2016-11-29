Iran, Kazakhstan Attorneys General meet in China

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri met with his Kazakh counterpart Zhakip Assanov on the sidelines of the 14th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Tuesday.

Montazeri is in China heading a judicial delegation to participate at Prosecutors General meeting of SCO, Kazinform has learnt from MEHR News Agency.



During the meeting, the two sides underlined the need for the expansion of legal and judicial cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan.



Ayatollah Montazeri will deliver a speech at the meeting and hold talks with Prosecutors General attending the event to bolster judicial cooperation.