EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:47, 13 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Iran, Kazakhstan establish new sea trade route

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM An Iranian official announced Mon. the official inauguration of a new port in Kazakhstan's city of Aktau by the docking of an Iranian ship there, Mehr News Agency reported.

    Ali Akbar Ghonji, Managing Director of the Khazar Sea Shipping Lines, announced that Aktau international seaport in Kazakhstan has been officially inaugurated by Kazakhstan’s private sector following the docking of Iran’s ‘Viana’ belonging to Khazar Sea Shipping Lines; “Currently, with the construction of grain silos at Aktau port, three berths of this seaport are ready for operation,” he added.

    “In the future, the number of berths will be expanded to more than six,” he said, adding “furthermore, this new seaport has a much wider hinterland than other ports in Aktau.”

    “In this port, which has been constructed through modern technology, a variety of shipments including bulk cargo, wheat and general cargo can be loaded and unloaded,” he said. 

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Iran Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!