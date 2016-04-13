EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:39, 13 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Iran, Kazakhstan sign mining agreement

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - An Iranian company active in export of engineering services and equipment has signed a cooperation deal with Kazakhstan in mining sector.

    According to the Managing Director of Iran Power and Water Equipment and Services Export Company (SUNIR) Bahman Salehi, the firm has also agreed to form a joint working group with Kazakhstan's Exploration Company.

    In a meeting with the Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Geological Company Galym Nurzhanov, the two sides agreed on joint ventures in mines sectors.

    Noting that Kazakhstan is the biggest economy in the Central Asia, Nurzhanov said his country enjoyed coal, manganese, chrome, lead, zinc, copper and many other kinds of mineral resources.

    He also underlined establishment of a joint company for extraction operations in mines.

    Salehi told IRNA after the meeting that the two sides are to announce their capabilities and capacities for mining cooperation in a few days, IRNA reports.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Iran Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!