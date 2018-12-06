Iran, Kazakhstan stress economic cooperation

MASHHAD. KAZINFORM - Senior Iranian and Kazakh officials on Wednesday underlined widening of mutual economic cooperation, IRNA reports.

Cooperation between Tehran and Astana is growing and the two countries' cooperation, in particular, in the field of economy is promising, Aydajan Aydashef, consul general of Kazakhstan in Mashad, located at the northeastern province of Khorasan-e Razavi said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Mohammad Reza Tavakkolizadeh, deputy head of Mashad chamber of commerce.

In the meantime, Tavakkolizadeh, for his part, said that the Iranian investors are ready for investment in Kazakhstan.

He called for development of all-out ties between the two countries.

In a separate meeting with consul general of Kazakhstan, director general of Khorasan-e Razavi Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization called for of tourism ties between the two states.

The official called for re-establishment of Mashad-Amaty flight.