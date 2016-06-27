Iran, Kazakhstan to build joint venture oil refinery in Amirabad Port

SARI. KAZINFORM - Director General for Mazandaran provincial Organization of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Mohammad Pour Omran said on Sunday that Iran andKazakhstan planned to build a joint venture oil refinery in Amirabad Port.

He made the remarks in a joint economic meeting between Kazakhstan delegation and Mazandaran trade delegation in Sari Chamber of Commerce.

Pour Omran said that the permission for construction works has been issued by responsible bodies in Amirabad Port.



Pour Omran said that the refinery is to refine Kazakhstan oil and then export to other countries.



He said that oil swap is another proposal for bilateral cooperation.



Pour Omran, who is secretary of Mazandaran export council, said that north oil terminal in Neka city is ready for doing oil swap with Central Asian countries, Russia and Kazakhstan.



He encouraged Kazakhstan officials to do oil swap with Iran and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to purchase crude oil from Kazakhstan to develop cooperation between Mazandaran province and Kazakhstanon oil trade.



Trade stood around one billion dollars last year from which 900 million dollars were import from Kazakhstan and 100 million dollars export to Kazakhstan.

Source: IRNA