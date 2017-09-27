Iran, Kazakhstan urge all-out naval ties under peace, friendship

ANZALI. KAZINFORM - Commanders of Iran's Northern Fleet and their Kazakh counterparts on Wednesday emphasized the importance of more engagement and continuing relations based on peace and friendship in the Caspian Sea region.

Kazakh Captain Niyaz Bekov met Iran's Northern Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Ahmad Reza Baqeri upon arriving in the city of Bandar-e Anzali (Anzali Port) in Iran's northern Gilan Province on the Caspian sea shores.

The first peace and friendship flotilla from Kazakhstan docked in the Iranian port city of Anzali today.

The flotilla comprised of Oral and Saryarka warships, under the command of Captain Niyaz Bekov arrived in the city of Bandar-e Anzali (Anzali Port) in Iran's northern Gilan Province, IRNA reports.

Engaging with the Caspian Sea littoral countries, especially with their Navy Forces, plus increasing the security of the sea are among the goals of Iran's Northern Fleet, Baqeri said in the meeting.

Such visits, like dispatching flotillas to neighboring countries, is in line with enhancing political, cultural, military and even economic engagements, with the main goal of boosting security, peace and friendship in the Caspian Sea, Admiral Baqeri added.

The Kazakh Captain, for his part, said that the visit has only one message and that is peace, friendship and sustaining security in the Caspian Sea region.

The visit by Kazakh flotilla is a response to an invitation by Iran and following a visit by Iran's flotilla to Kazakhstan.

Iranian flotilla visited Kazakhstan in April this year.

This is the sixth visit to the Iranian shores by flotillas form the Caspian Sea countries. Several Russian flotillas have docked in Anzali port during the past years.

Also, five Iranian flotillas have visited port cities of Iran's neighbors on the Caspian Sea.