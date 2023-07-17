Iran launches tallest RCC dam in West Asia

GACHSARAN. KAZINFORM – Iran has opened the tallest Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) dam in West Asia in a ceremony in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Gachsaran, in southwest Iran, Kazinform cites IRNA.

The Chamshir Dam which was inaugurated on Monday is 151 meters high and has a reservoir with a capacity of holding 2.3 billion cubic meters of water.

Construction of the dam started more than 10 years ago. The project is reported to be worth €230 million.

The dam's hydroelectric power plant has three large units with a capacity of 55 megawatts (MW) each and two small (environmental) units with a capacity of 5.5 MW.

Chamshir Dam is located 25 km southeast of Gachsaran in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province. It is the fifth largest dam in Iran.