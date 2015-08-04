Iran missile defense systems never switch off, commander says

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A senior Iranian commander says under no circumstances do Iran's missile defense systems get deactivated, Press TV reported.

Iran's "air defense system has always been carrying out its mission and under no circumstances do its radar and electronic systems as well as its missile and surveillance systems switch off, and they are constantly performing their duties," said Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili, the commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, on Monday.

Esmaili made the remarks after evaluating the performance of the missile and radar sites positioned in the southwestern part of the country.

Iran's air defense base is monitoring the country's sky "round the clock", the Iranian commander said, adding that "in excess of 3,600 places are under the surveillance" of the base.

The country's space is being monitored by the "high-tech" Iranian air defense system based on the "type of threats and the type of extra-territorial forces' expansion," he added.

The Iranian commander also stressed that most of the complex items used in the system have been manufactured domestically.

Iran's air defense base, along with other armed forces, plays a significant role in "the establishment and maintenance" of the country's "unique" security.

In recent years, Iran has made great achievements in its defense sector and reached self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly assured other nations, especially regional neighbors, that its military might poses no threat to other countries, stating that its defense doctrine is merely based on deterrence, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.