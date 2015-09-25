EN
    16:57, 25 September 2015

    Iran, Morocco report highest death toll in Haj stampede

    MINA. KAZINFORM Seven countries have claimed that their citizens were among the 717 pilgrims killed in Thursday's Haj stampede in Mina, with Iran reporting 131 deaths.Morocco had reported 87 dead, according to Moroccan media

    Saudi authorities have yet to provide a breakdown of the nationalities of the casualties.The other countries that reported deaths among their pilgrims were India, 14; Pakistan, 7; Algeria and Indonesia, 3 each; and the Netherlands - 1.

    The Philippines reported two deaths but not from the stampede. The duo died of heat stroke. Source: The Arab News

