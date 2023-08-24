Iran officially becomes member of BRICS

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The Islamic Republic of Iran officially became a member of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs has announced, IRNA reports.

Iran joined the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as a full member, Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on his Twitter page, according to the IRNA Thursday report.

Such a full membership in the BRICS group of emerging economies is a historic achievement and a strategic success in Iran’s foreign policy, Jamshidi underlined.

The XV BRICS summit of emerging economies is underway in Johannesburg, a city in northeast of South Africa, as of August 22 for three days.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has attended the summit at the invitation of his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

In South Africa, President Raisi is to address the BRICS summit and hold talks with some participating heads of states from 70 world countries.