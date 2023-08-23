Iran plans to launch 2 or 3 satellites by March 2024

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The Iranian Minister of Defense has announced that the country plans to launch two or three satellites by the end of the Iranian calendar year, which begins on March 21, 2023.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani expressed hope that the launch of the satellites would be successful, as reported by IRNA on Tuesday afternoon, IRNA reports.

Iran is among a group of countries worldwide capable of launching its own satellites into orbit, he said. The Minister also elaborated on the latest achievements of the Defense Ministry, citing the homegrown Simorgh satellite carrier as one of the Islamic Republic’s great accomplishments.

According to the Defense Minister, many countries around the world have special equipment to test their satellite carriers, he said, adding that Iran must test its satellites through test flights, which imposes certain limitations.

On Tuesday morning, Iran’s indigenous Mohajer-10 was unveiled during a ceremony marking Defense Industry Day on August 22.