EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:45, 14 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Iran plans to launch flights to Kazakhstan from Apr 20

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Iran’s Kish Air airline plans to launch regular international flights en route Tehran-Almaty and Gorgan-Aktau starting from April 20, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Flights en route Gorgan – Aktau will be run on Wednesdays and Tehran-Almaty flights on Thursdays on A321 and MD-82/83 aircrafts with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and as scheduled on the websites of the airlines.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Iran Transport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!