Iran plans to launch flights to Kazakhstan from Apr 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Iran’s Kish Air airline plans to launch regular international flights en route Tehran-Almaty and Gorgan-Aktau starting from April 20, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Flights en route Gorgan – Aktau will be run on Wednesdays and Tehran-Almaty flights on Thursdays on A321 and MD-82/83 aircrafts with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and as scheduled on the websites of the airlines.