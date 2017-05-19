Iran presidential elections: Voting hours extended for second time

BAKU. KAZINFORM Presidential elections in Iran have been extended for second time for another two hours until 22:00 local time (GMT +4:30) due to high turnout, Iran's Interior Ministry announced, Trend reported.

The election started on May 19 at 8:00 local time. There are about 56 million eligible Iranians and they can vote at one of 63,500 polling stations across the country.

Reportedly so far over 30 million Iranians have voted in election, which means about a 53 percent turnout.

Around 14,000 mobile ballot boxes have been also prepared for inaccessible and rural areas.

There are four candidates seeking presidency in the polls, including incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, Ebrahim Raisi, Mostafa Hashemitaba, and Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim.