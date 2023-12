Iran produces diet baby formula for first time

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for baby formula and special affairs Bahador Mohammadian said on Tuesday that the permit for producing six products in the field of baby formula and special foods in Iran has been issued, IRNA reports.

After producing Phenylketonuria (PKU) for the first time in Iran, the permit has been issued for producing Lactomil PKU, NAN LF, NAN Comfort, Truevital AR, Truevital CMA, Truevital Comfort and MCT OIL.