Iran quake death toll exceeds 400

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Latest reports on the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Kermanshah Province, western Iran, on Sunday night, said that it has so far claimed at least 430 lives and injured over 7,156 others, according to IRNA .

The fatal quake occurred at 21:48 local time (18:18 GMT).

The epicenter of the quake was registered at 34.86 degrees latitude and 45.9 degrees longitude, at the depth of 11km, a shallow depth that can cause tremendous damage, in Ezgeleh region in Kermanshah Province. It caused the biggest damage in Kermanshah, Qasr-e Shirin, and Sarpol-e Zahab (about 15km from the Iraqi border) cities.

Over 100 aftershocks were recorded in the area.

The huge jolt, which rocked western provinces of Iran and areas in the eastern Iraq, was also felt as far as Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Turkey.