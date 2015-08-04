Iran ranks 1st in intl. Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian students ranked first in the 9th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, which was held from 26 July to 4 August in Semarang, Indonesia.

The Iranian team won 3 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 3 bronze medals, IRNA news agency reported on August 4. The 9th International Olympiad of Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) was held with the participation of 41 countries. In the previous edition of the event, Iran ranked second with 3 gold medals and 2 silver medals, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az. IOAA is an annual event for high achieving high school students from all around the world. Established in Thailand 2006, it was initiated by five countries including Iran, Thailand, Indonesia, China and Poland with the aim to proliferate Astronomy among high school students. Iran hosted IOAA in 2009.