Iran ready for oil transfer projects in Mideast, Europe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran is ready for participating in the implementation of oil transfer projects in the Middle East and Europe.

Dariush Amir Sardari Goodarzi, deputy director of Iranian Oil Pipelines and Telecommunications Company said Iran is ready to carry out pipeline construction, maintenance, and repair operations overseas, Iran's IRNA news agency reported Oct. 14.

"Although there is no plan underway, the company has the potential to implement projects in the Persian Gulf states, Iraq, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and even in Europe," he added.

At present, swapping of 180,000 barrels of oil is possible, he said, adding that the capacity can be increased by 10 percent.

There are 14,000 kilometers of oil pipelines across the country. Construction of 5,000 kilometers of pipeline is underway. Meanwhile, 12 power plants and refineries have been connected to the oil transfer pipeline network. Iran has reached self-sufficiency in building pipeline networks.

Managing Director of Iranian Oil Pipelines and Telecommunications Company Abbas Ali Jafarinasab said in May that Iran plans to extend its oil and gas pipeline network to 18,000 kilometers by Iranian fiscal year 1400 (March 2021-March 2022).

The length of Iran's oil and gas pipeline network stands at 14,000 kilometers at present. Of the figure, 4,500 kilometers is crude oil pipeline network and 9,500 kilometers is the network of petrochemical products transferring pipelines, he added, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.