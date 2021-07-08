Iran ready to boost ties with Caspian Sea littoral states

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The prosecutor general of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced at the Caspian Sea Littoral States Prosecutors Conference that Iran was ready for boosting cooperation with Caspian Sea littoral states.

The first Caspian Sea littoral states prosecutors conference, comprised of the prosecutors of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, was convened on Wednesday through videoconferencing hosted by the prosecutor general of Russia in Saint Petersburg, IRNA reports.

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Jafar Montazeri in the videoconference elaborated the most important challenges and difficulties faced by the Caspian Sea littoral states, announcing Iran’s readiness for both hosting the next conference of this kind and boosting cooperation with the Caspian Seal littoral states.

Saying that the Caspian Sea that is 346,000 square kilometers and the largest lake in the world, he hoped the videoconference meeting would play a good role in strengthening the relations among the countries and pave the way for a greater and better level of cooperation for safeguarding the environment of the Caspian Sea because all countries that have interests in this water body.

The ecosystem of this lake is very rich; so rich that it is the habitat of about 400 sea creatures, such as the estrogen fish that produce the world’s best caviar. In addition to the living resources in Caspian Sea, this lake has the 3rd largest oil and gas resources in the world after the Persian Gulf and Siberia. The Caspian Sea has meanwhile provided jobs for millions of people who live by its shores and is considered their income resource, said Montazeri, addressing his counterparts in Caspian Sea countries.