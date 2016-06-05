Iran ready to connect its electricity grid to Europe

BAKU. KAZINFORM Iran is ready to synchronize its electricity grid with those of European countries, the Islamic Republic's energy minister, Hamid Chitchian, said.

Chitchian made the remarks in a meeting with Energy Charter Secretariat Urban Rusnak in Tehran, Mehr news agency reported June 4.



The Islamic Republic currently trades electricity with seven neighboring countries, Chitchian said, adding Iran and Russia have agreed to connect their power grids.



Chitchian added that Tehran and Baku has reached agreement to synchronize their power grids, and via Azerbaijan the Iranian electricity network will join to Russia's grid.



Iran is ready to link its electricity network with Europe as well, if the other side agrees, Iranian minister added.



He said that the Islamic Republic exports over 11 gigawatt hour (GWh) of electricity to regional countries per year.



Tehran's electricity import also stands at four GWh annually, Chitchian added.



Rusnak in turn said that the issue can be discussed with European countries, if Iran submitters a proposal including its current electricity capacity, needs and future plans.



Iran eyes to increase its capacity for generating electricity to 100,000 MW by 2020 from the current 74,000 MW.

Source: Trend