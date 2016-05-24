Iran ready to help Afghanistan with natural resources

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Leader of Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei welcomed expansion of ties with India in meeting with the country's PM Modi on Monday evening, Mehr News Agency reports.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier this evening where he highlighted the commonalities in belief, culture and history among people of Iran and Afghanistan and the shared borders of the two countries; “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been and is serious in putting its effort into security and interests of Afghanistan as sees progress of Afghanistan as its own progress.”

He described Afghan people as ‘brave, zealous and smart’ and asserted that “Afghanistan enjoys two great blessings of rich nature and human resources which can guide Afghanistan to considerable progresses, if these affluences are used properly.”

“Unlike some countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always treated people of Afghanistan with respect, fraternity and hospitality and will not deny any of its technical, engineering and infrastructure capabilities to assist Afghanistan take advantage of its natural reservoirs,” Ayatollah Khamenei said pointing to hospitality of Iranians towards Afghan people during the years of war in that country.

Leader of Revolution also underlined necessity of resolution of the issue of water in border rivers between the two countries; “such issues should not cause complaint among the two nations who share borders, culture and common demands.”

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani for his part expressed pleasure over talks in Tehran, particularly the agreement on establishing a transit route with India through Chabahar and said “we always appreciate hospitality of Iranian people and Your Excellency’s positive view towards Afghanistan and I hope negotiations in Tehran will set the grounds for expansion of relations.”

Ashraf Ghani explained that an expert meeting on the issues related to rivers shared on borders would be held in few weeks and expressed hope that the issue would be solved within a proper framework.