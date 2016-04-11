Iran receives first shipment of S-300 missile system
"As we already announced, despite several changes in delivery time, the deal is being implemented, "Jaber Ansari said during a press conference in Tehran on April 11, Trend's correspondent reported.
Iran and Russia have had ups and downs over the S-300 system deal which dates back to 2007. Iran filed a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Arbitration in 2010 as Moscow suspended the delivery of the system under the $800 million-deal due to the international sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.
However, In April 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the S-300 delivery ban, shortly after the six world powers and Iran reached a framework nuclear agreement to remove all economic sanctions against Tehran in exchange for guarantees of the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.
