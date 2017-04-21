EN
    15:04, 21 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Iran recognised to meet SCO membership criteria

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Iran now fully corresponds to the criteria of SCO membership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated it when summarizing the results of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries, TASS reports.

    "The next [for SCO membership], and many have told about it today, is Iran, which has already resolved the issues related to the sanctions in the UN Security Council line, the minister said. Now it fully corresponds to the criteria of SCO membership".  

