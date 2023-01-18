Iran registers another death-free day in COVID-19 record

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran remained unchanged at 144,728 with no death by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

130 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 49 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,884 patients out of a total of 7,562,998 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

202 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,175,781 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,577,100 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,560,294 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir