Iran reports zero daily COVID deaths after nearly five months

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM In the latest update by Iranian Health Ministry on Sunday no COVID-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

It comes as the country is recovering from a new wave of the disease that swept over the country for several months, IRNA reports.

On June 2, Iran announced the first zero daily death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in early 2020 but shortly afterwards the country was hit by the seventh wave of the disease.

Three Iranian cities are still on the red COVID alert while the conditions are normal in most of the country.

The Iranian new government under President Ebrahim Raisi stepped up vaccination campaign against the pandemic since it took power in August 2021.

As much as 154,972, 801 doses of COVID vaccines, including the first, second or the booster jabs, have been inoculated across the country so far.





Photo: IRNA







