Iran, Russia discuss Astana talks in phone call

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday Iran's deputy-FM for Arab and African Affairs talked the future meeting in Astana with his Russian counterpart.

Mr. Hossein Jaberi Ansari and Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the prospects of success in Astana meeting on Syrian crisis, Kazinform has learnt from MEHR News Agency .



Astana meeting was proposed by Kazakhstan after the trilateral meeting in Moscow brought some sort of ceasefire to Aleppo and Syria as a whole.



Iran, Turkey and Russia constitute the core of countries to work on the infrastructure built in Moscow earlier in December as a bedrock on which future developments to shape the national unity government in Syria.