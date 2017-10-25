Iran, Russia discuss upcoming Astana talks

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Russian President's special envoy for Syrian Affairs Alexander Lavrentiev in meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari discussed the 7th round of Astana peace talks.

The Tuesday meeting was held to review the latest developments in Syria and also the agenda of the upcoming Astana talks.

Both sides also discussed the latest development in de-escalation zones in Syria and new suggestions for establishing sustainable peace in the country.

Some Western and Arab countries, led by the US, caused scores of thousands of extremist terrorists, enjoying advanced weaponry and financial and intelligence support, to enter Syria 6 years ago, in order to bring down the Syrian government, IRNA reports.

The anti-Syrian actions created tens of terrorist groups that resulted in massacre and displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in Syria and Iraq, and also destruction of the two countries, but certain Western and Arab countries keep supporting the armed oppositions and terrorists.

To date, six rounds of negotiations on the Syria issue have been held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Iran, Russia and Turkey are the initiators of the December 30, 2016 ceasefire in Syria. The three countries have also planned the first Astana Talks which were held in the capital city of Kazakhstan on January 23-24, 2017 and was attended by the Syrian government's representatives as well as dissident groups.

The second round of the Astana talks took place on February 15-16 with the participants agreeing to set up a ceasefire monitoring group assigned by Iran, Russia and Turkey, that would report to the United Nations.

The third meeting involving the Iranian, Russian and Turkish and the UN delegations was held on March 14-15, while the US and Jordan participated as observers.

In the fourth round of talks, the participating countries and warring sides agreed to create four de-escalation zones in Idlib Province, in northern parts of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus and in the south of the country.

Halt to all wars, facilitation of humanitarian aids, reconstruction of infrastructure, provision of medical care and return of the refugees were stressed in the agreement.

After the fifth round of talks on July 4, Moscow's chief negotiator Aleksandr Lavrentev said a basic framework had been "essentially agreed" on in the latest negotiations, but some details "need finalizing." Ultimately, there was no agreement at the end of the talks.

The sixth round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis was held on September 14.