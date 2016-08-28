EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:34, 28 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Iran, Russia sign $1bln contract to build offshore drilling rigs — IRNA

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Russia and Iran have signed a $1 billion contract for building offshore drilling rigs in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

    The Iranian company Tasdid and the Russian shipyard Krasnye Barrikady have signed a contract "to build five offshore drilling rigs with the aim to explore and extract oil and gas in the Persian Gulf field worth one billion dollars," IRNA reported.

    The Russian company is to provide 85% worth of the contract, the agency said.

    The drilling rigs are to be built in Khorramshahr port city within the next two years, IRNA said.

    TASS 

    Tags:
    Russia Middle East Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!