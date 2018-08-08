Iran's Ambassador to complete his diplomatic assignment to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu, who is to complete his diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh Secretary of State thanked him for his contribution to the development and strengthening of mutual benefit cooperation between the two friendly states and wished him further success.



"Kazakhstan attaches great importance to widening and strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Iran. The industrial and innovation, trade and economic cooperation program adopted during the Kazakh President's visit to Tehran in 2016, is being realized according to the plan. It embraces 48 projects worth USD 1.38 bln being implemented in spheres such as agriculture, transit and logistics subsoil use an industry," she added.



The commodity turnover between the nations for January-May 2018 made USD 251,4 bln that is 41.7% more against the same period of 2017. Export grew by 36.1% to reach USD 207,2 mln, import increased by 76% to stand at USD 44.2 mln.



