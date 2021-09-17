Iran’s COVID-19 death toll drops to 364

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 116,436 with 364 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Some 364 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 116,436, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

17,605 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,537 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 4,708,195 patients out of a total of 5,396,013 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 6,902 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 27,709,835 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 13,459,625 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.