Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry on Thursday announced that 81 people had lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

According to figures released by the Ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 142,290 since the pandemic began.

The ministry registered 7,415 new infections over the past 24 hours, which takes Iran’s total case tally to 7,426,030.

Of the latest new cases, 1,268 patients have been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 7,091,232 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 1,398 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

So far, 64,814,068 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 58,186,433 have received their second jab and 30,299,783 have got a third or fourth shot.

Daily infections and deaths from respiratory disease have been increasing in Iran over the past several weeks after they witnessed a declining trend.

Health officials are calling on people to wear a mask indoors and outdoors in areas labeled as red and orange, which mark regions with high levels of infections.

Currently, 120 towns are labeled red, and 112 others are coded orange.









Photo: en.irna.ir











