Iran’s foreign ministry to ease import of 15m COVID vaccine doses weekly

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A senior official in Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be imported by tomorrow and the ministry aimed efforts at receiving 15 million doses on a weekly basis, IRNA reports.

East Asia and the Pacific Director-General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Reza Zabib wrote on a Twitter post on Wednesday that the ministry has fulfilled the import of 15 million doses of 100 million promised.

Noting the 14-16 million doses will also arrive on Thursday, the official vowed to import 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines every week.

Iran has just passed the peak of the fifth wave of the coronavirus spread, with weeks of the record-breaking number of deaths and new cases in the last two months.

The unprecedented surge was linked to a very slow pace in vaccination which was, in turn, blamed on inhumane US sanctions impeding Iran's channels to pay for vaccines.

The US Department of the Treasury, at last, gave guidance, exempting medical equipment and COVID-19 vaccines from sanctions.