Iran's Minister of Defense issues directive for mass production of antiseptic, sanitary masks

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Iran’s Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Ali Hatami in a decree on Tuesday assigned different industries affiliated to Defense Ministry to mass produce hygienic gels and standard sanitary masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Hatami called for production and supply of at least 20,000 liters of hygienic gels per day and providing the market and health centers with the required face masks to prevent outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

As coronavirus is quickly spreading across different world countries, Iran currently has the second biggest death toll in the world after China.

The virus has affected some 61 people in Iran, killing 12 so far, official reports say.

Source: IRNA