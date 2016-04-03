EN
    18:43, 03 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Iran's oil, condensate export surpasses 2 mbpd

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran's oil export has recently surpassed two million barrels per day, the country's oil minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said.

    "The country now is exporting over two million barrels of gas condensates and crude oil per day," Zanganeh said, Mehr news agency reported April 3.

    A day before, Zanganeh said that Tehran will not join the oil output freeze plan, however he may participate in the talks with fellow OPEC members and Russia in Qatar April 17 on the issue.

    The upcoming meeting of oil producers in Doha follows a gathering in February between Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Russia and Venezuela, during which the countries agreed to freeze their oil production at the January level.

    Zanganeh further said Iran will continue to increase its oil output and export to the pre-sanctions level.

    The Iranian minister earlier said Iran is ready to join other oil producers on the output freeze issue after its own production reaches the level of 4 million barrels per day.

    Iran has doubled its oil exports since the nuclear deal came into force last January.

    The National Iranian Oil Company's CEO Roknoddin Javadi said in March that Iran's oil export has reached 1.8 million barrels per day.

    The country's daily output should reach 4 million barrels the next Iranian year (to start March 20), he said, stressing that Iran will continue to increase the export.

    Source: Trend.az

