Iran's Orumiyeh to host int'l wrestling competitions

ORUMIYEH. KAZINFORM The northwestern Iranian city of Orumiyeh in West Azarbaijan Province in northwestern country will host the 14th International Shahed Cup Wrestling Competitions from November 28-30.

Three Iranian teams along with five teams from Armenia, Russia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Syria and Turkey will attend the competitions, Secretary of West Azarbaijan Province Wrestling Board Kamel Mohammadzadeh told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

Mohammadzadeh said 14 international referees will judge the event, which will serve as a preparatory to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, IRNA reports.

The 13th such event was held in the Alborz provincial capital of Karaj in December 2017, in which the Greco-Roman and Free-Style wrestling teams from Russia, Azerbaijan Republic, Georgia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Ukraine, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Nigeria took part.